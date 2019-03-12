Egyptian Cabinet Denies Rumors Over 32,000 Artifacts Smuggled Since 2011

Wooden sarcophagus with ancient mummy (Shutterstock)

The Information Center of the Cabinet denied rumors that 32 percent of the artifact of Egypt, equal to 32,600, were smuggled since 2011.

The center said in a report that it had contacted the Ministry of Antiquities, which categorically denied the news, stressing that 32 percent of the Egyptian antiquities were neither smuggled nor sold abroad and that the state has been careful to preserve it’s cultural heritage against illegal attempts to smuggle Egyptian antiquities abroad.

The ministry stressed it spares no effort to restore any Egyptian antiquities smuggled abroad.

The Antiquities Ministry has taken all necessary measures to protect artifacts against any attempt to damage them or steal them.

The Ministry of Antiquities appealed to all media outlets to be careful and accurate before spreading such rumors, which may lead to confusion of public opinion and anger citizens.

