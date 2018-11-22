Egypt Jails Man for Killing Wife in Claimed Adultery Case
North Giza Prosecution has jailed the owner of a refrigerator workshop on Tuesday for four days, over accusations of killing his wife in Oaseem, Giza governorate in August.
Prosecution investigators claimed that the husband found his wife was in a relationship with another man, who she frequently contacted by phone.
The police found the corpse placed in a suitcase, in a garbage dump in Oaseem, prosecution added. It claimed that the husband had thrown the suitcase.
The husband had filed a report of his wife’s absence to a police station.
Police distributed her photo to various stations, and found that her family lives in Embaba area.
Prosecution asked police to place the corpse in Zainham Morgue in Giza, and take DNA samples to ascertain the cause of her death.
