Egypt Launches 1st Smartphone App for Trains

Minister of Transportation Hisham Arafat announced the Egypt’s first smartphone application for trains, launched Saturday, October 6.

The app will help train commuters by providing an online ticketing system, as well as an information guide on all trains including their prices and timings. He added that this app will save time and effort when obtaining a train ticket.

He added that the app, developed by Trans IT, will also help ease communication between the people in charge and train users. Users will be able to directly leave suggestions, as well as receive news through the wire services.

Moreover, the app will finally eliminate black market ticketing as each ticket has the commuter’s name, and will be inspected by the train inspector.

Head of Egyptian National Railways Sherif Raslan pointed out that the app is currently downloadable via Play Store under the search name “Egypt’s train booking and information“, adding that a version will be later available on the Apple Store“.

Users download the program and create a new account unless the user already has an account on the railway website, in which case they can use their username and password to access the app. Users then enter their start and end destinations, travel date, class and full names. The app shows them the available trains, their timings, prices and available seats.

There is also a suggestion section where users can enter their suggestions for the ministry to study and possibly implement.

In 2017, Egypt announced it would begin a comprehensive plan to develop its railway system. In April 2018, Arafat further added that the comprehensive plan to develop Egypt’s railway system will be concluded by 2022 and will include changes to the infrastructure, vehicles, tractors, crossings and stations.

The plan will cost LE55 billion, he announced.

Arafat further added that Egypt has signed deals to import 100 trains from American multinational conglomerate General Electric, in addition to restoring 81 trains.

He said that the government will import 1,300 passenger vehicles as well as 300 vehicles for goods.

The urgency of the plan to develop the Egyptian railway system was further emphasized by a collision that took place in Beheira in March, killing 15 people. Arafat took responsibility for the collision saying the railway system has not been developed in 60 years. He added 900 vehicles were under development, but had not been completed.

Egypt’s railway system’s first section, linking Alexandria to Kafr al-Zayyat was first opened in 1854, making it the oldest railway system in the Ottoman Empire as well as Africa and the Middle East.

