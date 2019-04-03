Egypt in Solidarity With Persons of Disabilities and Autism

(Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for the suez canal Follow >

Egypt’s Minister of Social Solidarity Ghada Wali will attend a celebration organized by the Egyptian Association for the Advancement of Persons with Disabilities and Autism at the headquarter of the Ministry of Social Solidarity on World Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday.

The celebration, titled “Use of assistive techniques to activate the participation of people with Autism”, will make its debut by launching the first application for alternative speech communication for people who experience autism.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Mohab Mamesh said that the Authority switched on blue lights in several old and new authority buildings to recognize World Autism Awareness Day.

Authorities lit the Ismailia Guidance Building, Port Said al-Quba Building, and the Suez traffic movement building and launched sirens on ships crossing the Suez Canal.

This article has been adapted from its original source.