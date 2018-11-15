Egyptian Ex-Governor on Trial for $1,529M Bribe

(Shutterstock)

The Giza Criminal Court on Saturday adjourned the trial for former governor of Menoufia, Hisham Abdel Baset and two others for ordering a bribe of LE 27.45 million ($1,529M).

The court chose to resume the hearings on December 12 to listen to the defense attorneys for the accused.

In March, Attorney General Nabil Ahmed Sadek referred the defendants to a criminal trial for receiving and mediating a bribe between the governor and the owner of constructions company.

According to the investigations the governor would have taken the money to allocate construction projects to the company of the businessmen without proper bidding.

The Administrative Control Authority (ACA) arrested Basset and the two other businessmen for corruption charges back in January.

Officers of ACA arrested the governor and the businessmen during the delivery of a bribe, and they were referred to the prosecution. The investigations proved the Governor’s involvement in the illegal allocation of a land plot for two businessmen.

