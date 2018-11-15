Egyptian Father Accuses Hospital of Breaking his Kid's Skull

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Mahmoud Mammdouh Disable alert for al-Zahraa Hospital Follow >

Mahmoud Mammdouh, the father of a newborn girl who died shortly after birt has accused the al-Zahraa Hospital in Abbasya of breaking his daughter’s skull during the childbirth operation on Tuesday, resulting in her death.

Mammdouh said during an interview with “Raai Aam” (Public Opinion) TV show on TeN Channel that he looked for his wife following the operation but was not able to find her. He added that he discovered the girl’s skull was broken after the hospital informed him the baby was suffering from water in the lungs.

Hospital Director Sabela Gomaa Mossa said that the mother “came to the hospital on November 11 to make a normal childbirth operation, yet, it seems that the operation turned into obstructed labor.”

Mossa denied that the hospital took poor care of the mother and child, saying “The hospital immediately opened the operation room to relieve them and entered the newborn child onto the artificial respiration unit.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.