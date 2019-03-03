Egyptian Football Club Donates Hefty Sum to Families of Ramses Train Victims

A picture taken on February 27, 2019 shows Cairo's Ramses main railway station in the Egyptian capital. (Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

Pyramids Football Club on Sunday donated LE10 million ($569,926) towards the families of Ramses Station accident victims, the club announced in a statement.

The statement added that Turki al-Sheikh and the board of directors asked to provide aid to the victims’ families and alleviating the sufferings of those injured.

Over 22 people were killed and 40 others injured when a fire broke out in Cairo’s Ramses Station after a train collided with the station’s pavement at the end of the line, causing an explosion.

According to Reuters, Egypt’s public prosecutor ordered on Thursday the detention of six people for four days in connection with a locomotive that smashed through the buffers and burst into flames at Cairo’s main train station on Wednesday.

The train’s driver, his assistant, another train driver and three other rail employees will be held for four days pending investigations into the incident, the public prosecutor said in a statement.

