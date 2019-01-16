Egypt's Comic Star Mohamed Henedy Makes Stage-Comeback Stage After Long Absence

Cairo Show Theatre (Shutterstock)

Egyptian comic star Mohamed Henedy has returned to the stage after more than 16 years’ absence with a smash hit, Talaat Ayam Fi El-Sahel (“Three Days on the North Coast”).

The play, which is on at the newly opened Cairo Show Theatre in 6 October city, has reportedly broken Arab theatre records by earning almost EGP 1 million in just three nights.

"All thanks to each one of the makers of this remarkable work, on stage and backstage, and special thanks to director Magdi El-Hawari," Henedy said on stage after the show on Sunday.

"It is a great show with big advances in terms of technicalities, music, styling, lighting, dancing and even marketing. We really missed theatre work and we are happy we work with the tools of 2019," Henedy said in a recent radio interview.

Written by Hatem Hussein, the cast is a roster of today’s stars, including Bayoumi Fouad, Ahmed Fathy, Mohamed Sarwat, Maha Abou Ouf, Nada Moussa, Samia El-Taraboulsi and many others.

The play will continue for another month in Cairo before moving on for a Gulf tour, including Saudi Arabia, followed by dates in the United States.

A pioneer of comedy in Egyptian movies in the 1990s, Henedy dominated the scene after his turning-point movie Saidi Fi El-Gamaa El-Amrikiya (“An Upper Egyptian at the American University”).

He also starred in plays like Hazemny Ya, Alabanda, and Afrotto.

This article has been adapted from its original source.