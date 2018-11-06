Egypt's 'People to People' Campaign Promotes Tourism With a Buzz

Tourism Minister Rania al-Mashat (Twitter)

Tourism Minister Rania al-Mashat explained details of the new Egyptian tourism promotional slogan “People to people”.

The slogan “People to people” starts with “p” for “people”, “peace”, “passion”, “progress” and “pride” to deliver a message to the world that the Egyptian people are a peace-loving people full of passion, Mashat stated.

The minister pointed to the recent visits of many world celebrities to Egypt and the positive messages they gave to the world regarding the safety and security enjoyed in Egypt.

She talked about the Grand Egyptian Museum, which will be the largest museum in the world, noting that it will be one of the major means of promoting Egyptian tourism.

The role of the ministry is not only limited to changing the mental image of Egyptian tourism but also involves changing the mental image of Egypt in general through joint responsibility and collective action, she said.

Mashat added that the Ministry of Tourism’s vision is based on sustainable development and increased competitiveness through important structural and legislative reforms.

The development of the tourism sector should not be limited to increasing the number of tourists or revenue. Tourism is an integrated sector that includes the economic and tourism aspects of Egypt, which require focusing on human development and resources to attain sustainable development in the sector, she said.

