Egypt's Top Imam Slams Tunisia's Equal Inheritance Law

Grand Mufti Shawki Allam (Twitter)

Egypt top religious official has condemned the passing of a law in Tunisia granting men and women equal status in inheritance, following a statement on Monday.

Grand Mufti Shawki Allam slammed the gender equality in inheritance as in violation to Islamic law, after Tunisia became the first Arab country to pass a law guaranteeing the rights.

"The call for equality in inheritance between genders contradicts both the definitive rulings of Shariah Law and the successively transmitted consensus of scholars," the statement said.

"Therefore, they are not subject to ijtihad (interpretation) or change due to cultural contexts."

The move comes after the Tunisian cabinet approved the controversial inheritance draft bill on Friday.

The bill will now head to parliament, where it will be debated both in committee and plenary sessions.

Announced last month by President Beji Caid Essebsi, the proposal - unprecedented in the Arab world - sparked heated debate in the North African country and beyond for departing from a principle inspired by the Quran.

Islamic law stipulates that men receive double the assets given to women of the same kinship level.

Tunisia's Islamist Ennahdha party, the largest in parliament, has been highly critical of the proposed bill.

Tunisia grants women more rights than other countries in the region, and since last year has allowed Muslim women to marry non-Muslim men.

This article has been adapted from its original source.