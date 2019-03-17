Eiffel Tower in Darkness in Memory of Victims Killed in New Zealand

Eiffel Tower plunged in darkness (Twitter)

The Eiffel Tower plunged in darkness on Saturday in memory of Muslims who were killed in a terrorist attack in New Zealand.

The lights were turned off at the midnight by order of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

"Once again, hatred struck women, men and children because they were Muslims," she tweeted Friday and expressed condolences to "the people of New Zealand, the people of Christchurch and the Muslim community."

A gunman opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch.

Four suspects -- three men and one woman -- have been detained. One suspected has been reportedly released.

The tower's lights were dimmed peviously in memory of those who lost their lives as a result of terrorist attacks in various countries.

