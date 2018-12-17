Emirates Cut Down on Wedding Parties With Dowries as Little as $2

(Shutterstock)

Wedding parties for women only and Dh10 ($2) dowries are some of the ways that several families have cut down on lavish wedding expenses in Ras Al Khaimah.

Many families have also exchanged dates for feasts, as per an Emarat Al Youm report.

The legal limit for dowries in UAE has been specified at a maximum of Dh20,000 ($5,444) for the pre-wedding portion and Dh30,000 ($8,167) for the post-divorce amount.

These are measures undertaken to help youths get married without accruing exorbitant debt.

In the past, up to Dh150,000 ($40,836) would be required as dowry. After the dowry law was enforced, such practices have reduced considerably.

Respecting the tradition of Sheikh Zayed this way brings honour to the tribe, several families concurred, stating that in a marriage a decent man is a priceless treasure unequalled in worth.

