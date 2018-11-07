Emirates Now Allow Travellers 20 More Kilos Free in Economy Class

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Dubai's flag carrier Emirates has announced a special offer enabling flyers to travel with 20kg more than its normal baggage allowance.

Emirates additional baggage allowance for the Economy Class to select destinations was recently updated on its website.

The offer is in addition to the existing free baggage allowance of 30kgs and is valid for sale until November 30 and for outbound travel until January 31, 2019.

Some of the destinations include Manila, Islamabad, Lahore, Kochi, Kabul, Khartoum, Accra, Cairo, Casablanca, Nairobi, Lagos, Lusaka, Beijing, Amman, Zhengzhou, and many more.

Emirates' silver, gold and platinum skywards members have the opportunity to carry even more when travelling to select destinations.

For more details, check out their website which lists destinations and the extent of extra checked baggage allowance passengers can avail of.

Blackouts and certain baggage restrictions apply throughout the time period as well.

If you still require more baggage allowance, book online and get up to 20 per cent off the current rate.

