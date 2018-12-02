Emirates Pilot's Newcastle Landing Video Goes Viral on Internet

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Watch the Boeing 777 plane in action.

An Emirates Boeing 777 airplane was forced to take off after failing to land safely during a storm in the UK.

Video footage of the aborted landing surfaced as the plane which had been heading from Dubai attempted to land in heavy crosswinds reaching up to 60kmph, as per Mirror.co.uk report.

The plane, which was supposed to land at Newcastle Airport, can be seen touching down and throwing up a spray of water before taking off again.

It went for another go-around then landed safely. Upon inspecting the aircraft, it was deemed undamaged and safe to fly.

