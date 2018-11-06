Emirates Rolls Out Diwali Mithai Sweets Truck to Sparkle Festivities
Diwali Mithai Snacks Truck (Twitter)
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates sure knows how to add a bit of sparkle to festivities around town.
After announcing special fares to India for Diwali, the airline has now rolled out a mithai (sweets) truck in the emirate.
In a video shared on YouTube, the Emirates mithai truck can be seen parked outside select destinations, with staff handing out sweets and gifts.
Adding to the sweetness is a dance performed by artists in traditional attire, and Emirates crew dressed in uniform join in on the fun.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12