Emirati Family Get Their Bill Paid in Kuwait With Touching Note on UAE National Day

With a touching handwritten note.

Some gestures just come from the heart, warming your soul and making you feel like you are home away from home.

That's what happened with an Emirati family who was surprised by a touching gesture from a Kuwaiti family on the occasion of the UAE's 47th National Day.

The Emirati family received their bill at the end of their meal at a restaurant with a handwritten note:

"May every year return its blessings upon the home of Zayed, to your health.. from your Kuwaiti brethren... <3".

