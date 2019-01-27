English Press Gets a Professional Eye in Jordan

Expert share experiences on how to meet the press & media to participants of “Journalism Writing Skills” training (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Jordan Times Disable alert for Jordan Press Foundation Follow >

Al Rai for Media Training Studies, a new component of the Jordan Press Foundation (JPF), run by its Al Rai Studies and Training Centre, on Thursday concluded its first English training course on journalistic writing skills and digital media.

The five-day coursewas intended for individuals who are passionate about journalism, as well as media and communication officers in the public, private, political and civil society sectors, along with diplomatic missions.

The specialised course focused on objective writing techniques and creating press releases, along with introducing the participants to digital trends in the media. The course also provided students with tools to boost content online, among others.

During the graduation ceremony, JPF Director General Farid Silwani said that the media training centre aims at offering specialised technical skills in the field of media at the hands of seasoned journalists, and providing added value in the field of specialised media training, along with its other major roles as the top press institution in the country and a “prestigious” think tank.

During the course, Indonesian Ambassador to Jordan Andy Rachimianto was hosted to share with trainees his experience in managing media affairs as a diplomat. In his remarks, he highlighted the importance of media for diplomatic missions’ efforts to foster ties with the nations where they exist.

Silwani commended the participants’ performance and their positive interactions, which “helped achieve the course’s objectives”.

Silwani said that the JPF plans to introduce an applied diploma in media, adding that the just-concluded course was a starting point for more media courses focusing on multimedia, specialised technical writing, social media and others.

This English specialised course was the first of its kind for the centre and was taught by Mahmoud Al Abed, the deputy editor-in-chief of The Jordan Times, and Mohammed Ghazal, the managing editor.

This article has been adapted from its original source.