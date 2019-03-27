Erdogan Praises Theater in Changing Societies

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a message on Tuesday celebrating World Theater Day.

''An artistic perspective toward love, respect and truth on the basis of universal values is an effective tool of education for our children, youth as well as the whole community," Erdogan said in a statement.

Praising the role of theaters in developing societies, Erdogan vowed to continue efforts to enrich and protect Turkey's artistic and cultural heritage and transfer them to the next generations.

Erdogan also said that the importance a country attaches to its artists is a benchmark of its advancement.

Since 1962 World Theater Day has been celebrated by theater professionals, organizations, universities and fans all over the world on March 27.

