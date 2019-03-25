Ethiopian Airlines Boss Promises to Get to the Bottom of The Plane Crash

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Ethiopian Airlines’ chief executive officer has pledged to get to the bottom of “what went wrong with flight 302” that crashed two weeks ago.

“The investigation of the accident is well underway, we will learn the truth,” Tewolde Gebremariam said in a statement issued on Monday.

Et-302 flight involving Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed only six minutes after takeoff from the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport killing all 157 on board.

“Many questions on the B-737 Max airplane remain without answers, and I pledge full and transparent cooperation to discover what went wrong,” Tewolde said.

“We pledge to work with Boeing and our colleagues in all the airlines to make air travel even safer,”he added.

Boeing 737 Max 8 was also involved in an October crash outside of Jakarta. All 189 people on board Lion Air flight JT610 were killed.

In a statement last week, Ethiopian Transport Minister said the circumstances of the ET-302 flight crash was "similar" to that of the Indonesia flight crash that involved the same type aircraft.

The Ethiopia accident triggered measures by airlines across the world to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 types with some even banning the type from flying into their air space.

