Ex-Army Girl Quits Job, Sells Home to Travel Around World

A 33-year-old woman quit her job and sold her home to travel around the world. She did so with her fiancé and two daughters.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Gillian McRobbie made the decision for her family to take the world tour in 2017, for which she sold her house for £170,000 ($216,000).

She reinvested some of the money to buy a flat for the family.

Until now, the family has already visited Herzegovina, Montenegro, Croatia, Portugal, Iceland and Bosnia.

The family has no plans to return to the UK until October 2019, and Gillian is home-schooling both of her daughters while travelling.

In order to keep the trip as economical as possible, the family prefers to stay in the budget hotels, Airbnb's and also for free in homes where house-sitters would be required.

The family has been using local buses to commute around an also tend to hire private transport in case of where the local facilities are not recommended. Even though Gillain has no concrete plans for the upcoming year, but wants to travel to USA, Belize and Mexico.

However she advises parents to take things slowly when travelling with young children.

The family also takes quite a few safety precautions while travelling such as avoiding, showing off any valuables, walking around at night. They also always let their family back home know about their whereabouts.

Moreover Gillain also thinks that travelling is a fabulous learning for the children and that as a family they have learnt geology, social studies, geography, history and a variety of languages. She also believes that it takes people out of their comfort zones, teaches them to be tolerant and makes them kind towards the diverse world.

