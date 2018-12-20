Ex-NASA Engineer Designs Booby-Trapped Package to Catch Thieves

Booby-trapped bait package (Twitter)

A former NASA engineer revealed he spent six months perfecting a booby-trapped bait package that he has been using to cover porch pirates in glitter.

Mark Rober said in a YouTube video that he was inspired to take matters into his own hands earlier this year when an Amazon package was stolen from his porch and police told him they didn't have time to investigate the theft.

"If you've ever been a situation like this, you just feel violated," Rober says in the video. "I just felt like something needs to be done to take a stand against dishonest punks like this."

The video shows how Rober spent six months designing a bait package booby-trapped so that anyone who opens it will be covered in glitter and subjected to an artificial fart smell.

Rober left the packages on some friends' porches to bait thieves, and the resulting instant karma was captured on video by phones hidden inside the boxes, which Rober said were quickly abandoned by the thieves once the traps were discovered.

"So the moral of the story is: just don't take other people's stuff. Not only is not cool, but on the plus side, you'll never find yourself in this situation," Rober says.

This article has been adapted from its original source.