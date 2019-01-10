Facebook Message of Dishing Out Personal Information is FAKE News

(Twitter)

A message circulating on Facebook claiming a person's personal and private information on the site will be made public tomorrow is a fake.

It claims a deadline is approaching which will make 'everything you've ever posted... public from tomorrow'.

The fictitious status then encourages gullible users to copy and paste the legal-sounding jargon and re-post it.

The message and the content it entails is a hoax as no such deadline exists and people should refrain from spreading the misinformation.

It is thought the message may originate from 2012 as it refers to 'being public' which may refer to when Facebook had its IPO.

Mark Zuckerberg's social media platform released a statement at the time.

It read: 'There is a rumor circulating that Facebook is making a change related to ownership of users’ information or the content they post to the site.

'This is false. Anyone who uses Facebook owns and controls the content and information they post, as stated in our terms.

'They control how that content and information is shared. That is our policy, and it always has been. Click here to learn more: www.facebook.com/policies.'

Facebook being a publicly traded company is also entirely unrelated to the firm's copyright protection and privacy rights.

Users are also unable to reverse the privacy or copyright terms they agreed to when they signed up for their accounts by simply posting on Facebook wishing to do so.

People who disagree with Facebook's policies can take action to protect themselves and their data, but posting the legal notice is not one of them.

The only accurate part of the re-circulating message is the first line, which reads: 'This is probably a waste of time.'

