Fake Money, Fake Men. Lebanese Arrests!

Two men were arrested in Burj Hammoud Friday on suspicion of committing fraud and carrying out scams targeting residents in the Mount Lebanon area, a statement from the Internal Security Forces reported Monday.

The men, who have been identified as Syrians M.A., born in 1989, and H.A., born in 1985, admitted to selling counterfeit money, the statement said. M.A. and H.A. had carried out a series of scams in which they would approach members of the public saying they could withdraw large sums of U.S. dollars from an Iraqi bank account.

They would then convince their victims that the money needed to be taken out in installments for security reasons. For each $10,000, they said, the victim would have to pay the pair $4,000 in advance. After the victims paid the amount, M.A. and H.A. would send a package of counterfeit money to them.

