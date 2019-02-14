Famed Spain’s Prado Museum Shows off 100-Year Audiovisual Archives

Spain’s famed Prado museum (Twitter)

Spain’s famed Prado museum on Wednesday made its more than 400 audiovisual archives available to the public, said the museum, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

In a statement, Madrid's Prado said that its “Audiovisual memory of the Museo del Prado” archive spans 100 years of its history.

“The documentary archive brings together the audiovisual history of the Museum – its buildings and collections – for the first time through film, NODO [vintage state] news bulletins, and television,” the statement added.

Conducted in cooperation with the Filmoteca and Radio Television Espanola (RTVE), the program will start with 300 titles, including a previously unseen documentary entitled Introduction to the Museo del Prado (1985) by Basilio Martin Patino, and full-length cinema films with actors such as Rita Hayworth and Rex Harrison directed by Ramón Masats, Antonio Mercero, and Orson Welles, among others.

