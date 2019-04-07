Famous Footballer Accused of Groping Woman on Nightclub's Floor

(Shutterstock)

A Premier League footballer has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a nightclub dancefloor after downing booze and taking drugs.

The World Cup star, allegedly groped the woman and filmed it, before sending it to his friends.

She claims he then stopped filming and sexually assaulted her on the dance floor at a nightclub in London.

The woman claims the unnamed individual, was drinking heavily and also taking nitrous oxide, also known as 'hippy crack' or laughing gas.

Earlier in the evening the footballer had invited the woman to the VIP area of a nightclub in London.

Later he followed the woman onto the dancefloor, before assaulting her, she claims.

The alleged victim who cannot be named and has reported the incident to the police, told the Daily Star: 'He was drinking a lot and was also inhaling hippy crack from balloons.

'The more I ignored him the more it seemed to annoy him. He wasn't happy at all.

'He kept pouring us all drinks – lots of vodka Red Bull and champagne.

'Then he started pulling me towards him. I kept shrugging him off and telling him to stop it.

'I did nothing to encourage his advances but it just seemed to have the opposite effect.'

Later in the night the unnamed man asked the woman to go home with him, but she refused.

Nitrous Oxide has been nicknamed 'laughing gas' or 'hippy crack' due the euphoric a and relaxed feeling people who inhale it can sometimes feel.

It is normally bought in pressured canisters commonly transferred to a container e.g. balloon, from which the gas is inhaled.

The effects of Nitrous Oxide include feelings of euphoria, dizziness, hallucinations and calmness.

This article has been adapted from its original source.