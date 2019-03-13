Famous Footballer Beckham Left Fuming by 'Fake, Ugly' Statue

(Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Comedian James Disable alert for David Beckham Follow >

David Beckham was left fuming when James Corden unveiled a fake statue of the footballer ahead of his official LA Galaxy honour earlier this month.

In a clip released on Monday's The Late Late Show, the former footballer, 43, was less than impressed as he branded the sculpture 'embarrassing' and ordered the filming crew to 'stop the cameras'.

Comedian James, 40, couldn't contain his laughter as he watched the sportsman's fury from the sidelines, before revealing the prank to a relieved David.

Earlier this month, LA Galaxy kicked off its 2019 season with a ceremony honoring the father-of-four, and unveiled his glittering statue during the event, which was attended by wife Victoria, 44.

However, in James' true comedic fashion, the presenter switched out the real statue with 'a less flattering' piece just weeks ahead of the unveiling.

The host joked: 'David said the chin and butt was too big, but we can go bigger on the chin!'

With a film crew documenting his journey to a private unveiling, the former Real Madrid star gushed: 'It's a special moment that I'll be able to share with friends and family.'

On arrival, David quickly grew irritated when a fan, played by an actor', referred to him as Dave, and purposely miscalled his former footballer team Manchester United for Manchester City.

Displaying his annoyance, the UNICEF ambassador hit back: 'It's Manchester United...my mum's the only person who calls me Dave. You're an interesting character!'

LA Galaxy president and former teammate Chris Klein, who James revealed is 'someone David trusts', was also in on the prank, as he showed the London native a clip of his worst games instead of his career highlights, causing the London native to shake his head in disappointment.

Imitating real sculptor Omri Amrany, comedian Maz Jobrani walked on set to showcase the fake statue, which featured an unflattering chin, three teeth and massive posterior region.

Visibly enraged, David shouted: 'This is different than what it was when I last saw it in Chicago.

'When we spoke, there was -- I mean look at my chin! It doesn't look like me though, look at my eyes. The only thing that's good is the hair. Look at my bum, it definitely doesn't look like that!'

He asked his close pal Chris: 'Are you happy with this, what do you think? I really don't see how this can go out!'

David went on to question the actor: 'How can you change this in a short amount of time? My parents and wife are coming over. Look how long my arms are, I look like stretch Armstrong!'

Growing more and more furious by the second, the award-winning footballer ordered his film crew to stop recording.

He continued to complain: 'My wife is coming over, we're lucky my kids [Brooklyn, 20; Romeo, 16; Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven] aren't coming to the ceremony. If my kids were to see this, they would just cry.

'I don't want to offend you in any way, but its a big thing for me. That's embarrassing', David explained before attempting to leave the studio.

Turning up the shock factor, a bulldozer later crashed the sculpture, causing David to joke: 'That's probably done me a favour!'

Finally ending the prank, the star giggled when comedian James walked on set as he said: 'Thank God for that!'

The One Man, Two Guvnors actor ended the clip: 'A huge thanks to David Beckham for being such a great sport!'

This article has been adapted from its original source.