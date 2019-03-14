Famous Singer Jackson Caught With Massive Pornography Collection

Michael Jackson (File Photo | AFP)

The twisted nature of Michael Jackson's sizable and bizarre pornography collection was revealed in images released to the media in 2016.

The huge cache of videos, books and images found at his Neverland Ranch in 2003 - six years before he died - was noted in a Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department report.

It featured women and men in scenes of bondage, transgender videos, young male erotica featuring men and teenagers and even scenes of same-sex sadomasochism.

In another odd image a child beauty queen stands with a noose around her neck while standing in front of an image of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey.

Much of the material was also detailed in court papers from the time, submitted after a young boy came forward claiming that he had been sexually abused and assaulted by the singer on multiple occasions.

The police report claims that in Jackson's bedroom and bathroom alone there were at least seven collections of work found by investigators that show boys in their teenage years - and in some cases younger - fully nude or partially clothed.

One of the collections, Taormina Wilhelm Von Gloeden, is described in court papers as: 'Nude photos of teenage boys from late 1800s.'

Then there were Polaroids of two juvenile males.

'One of the juveniles appeared to be a young teenager; the other appeared to be adolescent (pre-teen),' stated the report.

'The name 'Greg' was printed above the child who appeared to be off teenage years. This subject appeared to be wearing a white terry cloth robe.

'The name 'Kendall' was printed over the adolescent aged individual. The adolescent individual was bare chested.

'The picture does not depict the lower half of the children so it cannot be ascertained as to what they were wearing with regard to lower clothing.'

The reported later noted when describing these photos: 'The phrases 'Are you scared yet?' and 'Ha! Ha!' were printed on the lower portion of the picture.'

There were more photos of those two boys found in another box of photos, this time alongside Jackson himself.

'Again, these individuals were posed in provocative manners with bare chests,' said the report.

This article has been adapted from its original source.