Farm Show Showcases Life-sized Butter Sculpture in Pennsylvania

A large sculpture carved from a half-ton of butter was created in order to promote Pennsylvania's struggling dairy industry.

The sculpture, which was unveiled Thursday at the 103rd annual Pennsylvania Farm Show, features a soldier, doctor, firefighter and football player as superheroes wearing a cape. The everyday heroes are holding a glass of milk while standing in a circle around a table that features other dairy products such as ice cream.

Marie Pelton and her husband Jim Victor crafted the piece.

The phrase "Find Your Power " is also featured on the sculpture. It will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County where it will be converted into renewable energy in the farm's methane digester.

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf, state Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Charlie Batch attended the sculptures unveiling at the Farm Show where they helped to promote the state's dairy industry.

"It's more than just butter," Wolf said at the event. "It's a way for us to honor our dairy industry in a fun and memorable way - an industry that we work hard to promote and support year-round."

Pennsylvania has the second largest number of dairy farms in the United States next to Wisconsin. The state lost 120 dairy farms in 2016 as dairy consumption nationwide has decreased.

