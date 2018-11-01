Fashionista Feet: For all to See at $10,000 per Skin Heels

Skin Heel' Shoes to be sold at $10,000. (Twitter)

A pair of Montreal designers whose work aims to "provoke society" are getting a reaction with high heeled shoes designed to look like surgically altered feet.

Fecal Matter, the fashion label of Montreal partners Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran, previously used a photoshopped version of its "Skin Heel" to promote some of their other designs and they have now made the shoes into a reality.

The thigh-high shoes come complete with faux-toes and realistic skin featuring moles, hairs and uneven skin tones.

The duo said they have only made one pair so far but they are planning to sell more pairs for $10,000 apiece.

