Fashionistas Wants Us to Look Silly: Take a Look at 'Drainpipe' 'Flared' Leg Jeans

If you can't decide whether to wear a flared jean or a straight leg jean, this designer might have the solution.

Kiev-based Ksenia Schnaider has released a quirky new style for its Pre-Fall 2019 collection - the asymmetric jean.

With one leg straight and one leg a wide flare, it might be one of the most bizarre denim trends yet, and it's dividing fashion fans on social media too.

While some people were impressed by the look, others branded it 'stupid' and 'awful'.

The ready-to-wear fashion brand posted a snap of the jeans on its Instagram and users were quick to comment with one user writing: 'Omg need this in my life'.

Another user wrote: 'Super cool idea'.

However, not everyone was convinced.

One user wrote: 'Stupidest thing I've seen in a while,' whilst another wrote: 'Awful. Never.'

If you fancy snapping up a pair, the jeans are currently available for pre-order at £290.

Kiev-based designer Ksenia who runs the brand with her husband Anton based the jeans on her best-selling cuts, a wide-leg jean and a high waist mom jean.

She told Vogue.com: 'My partner, Anton Schnaider, said that it was too crazy and no one needs jeans like this, so I abandoned this idea for a couple of seasons. But a few months ago, I realised that at least one person needs such jeans - me!'

Ksenia added that she would wear the jeans with something simple - a pair of heels and a hoodie.

This article has been adapted from its original source.