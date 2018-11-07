First House Built in Saudi Arabia Using 3D Printing Technology

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The National Housing and Industrial Development and Logistics Program has announced the Kingdom’s first house built using 3-D printing technology.

The program’s aim is to keep abreast of technological progress worldwide in the construction industry, and to promote the adoption of innovative techniques and the Saudization of the industry in the Kingdom.

Located on Housing Ministry land west of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the house was built by Dutch company CyBe, which is one of the leading companies that owns the technology in the world.

It will be accessible for five days to specialists, workers and those interested in the construction sector by appointment via https://housing.sa/3d.

Saudi Housing Minister Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail inspected the house, accompanied by the head of the program, Dr. Abed Al-Sadoon, and the deputy ambassador of the Netherlands to the Kingdom, Masha Pack.

Al-Hogail said: “This experiment gives us an idea about the future of construction in the coming years, and the Kingdom’s role in leveraging modern technologies to achieve prosperity for its citizens.”

He stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to develop Saudis’ abilities and skills so as to give them more job opportunities.

Al-Sadoon thanked the Saudi leadership for bringing the latest construction technologies to the Kingdom.

He stressed its eagerness to develop the local construction industry, and to encourage the private sector to take advantage of state-of-the-art technologies in housing projects.

Pack said the Kingdom’s first house built using 3-D printing technology is a good example for future construction.

A 3-D digital model is built by printing successive layers on top of each other until the final form is complete.

