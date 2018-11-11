First Jordan-Made Satellite Launched on 19 November

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Friday announced that the launch of Jordan's first satellite into space will take place on November 19, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Designed and installed by Jordanian youth, the CubeSat (JY1-SAT) seeks to promote the Kingdom by broadcasting images of touristic and heritage sites, and communicate wirelessly with earth stations worldwide.

The JY1-SAT was designed and built by 19 young engineering students from various Jordanian universities and a committee of academics and advisers, under the supervision of the CPF.

The satellite will also beam the voice of HRH Crown Prince Hussein with a message of peace, which will be available for reception via ground receivers around the world.

The nano-satellite comes under the CPF's Masar initiative, which aims to “inspire and address youth’s passion for innovation in space technology”, according to its website.

The first Jordanian NASA interns’ research into nano-satellite technology inspired them to establish the CubeSat programme and its design of JY1-SAT — Jordan’s first satellite — in memory of His Majesty the late King Hussein (who held the call sign of JY1).

