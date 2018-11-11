First of Kind: Birthday Party Inside New York Tube

(Screenshot)

A New York City subway train was the unlikely venue for a birthday party that featured a lobster dinner and a pinata.

Amber Asaly, a photographer from California, said her cousin, an event planner, came up with the idea to hold Asaly's 26th birthday aboard the J train Wednesday evening after boarding at the Myrtle-Broadway stop in Brooklyn.

The revelers decorated the train car and sat down to a birthday feast of lobster and spaghetti.

Photos from the event also show the party-goers drinking wine and taking swipes at a pinata.

Asaly said the party lasted until the train turned around in Manhattan and returned to Brooklyn, where they cleaned up before exiting.

This article has been adapted from its original source.