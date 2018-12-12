First Saudi Special Needs Virtual School Opens in Jazan

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Sabya Directorate of Education in Jazan on Tuesday inaugurated the first virtual school for students with special needs.

The assistant director of education in Sabya governorate, Hanan bint Ali Al-Hazimi, inaugurated the school.

Al-Hazimi said the virtual school was important due to the hardships faced by students with special needs.

She said the virtual school aims to provide an opportunity to all those students who are otherwise unable to continue their studies. Recently, the Saudi Education Ministry made all its digital textbooks available through the portal of ien.edu.sa to ensure if they are accessible to students.

The move was part of the ministry’s efforts to adopt digital technology in the education sector. Saudi Arabia has pledged to raise its literacy rate from 94.4 percent to 100 percent in the near future. With illiteracy rates cut to below 5.6 percent, the Kingdom leads many Arab and Asian countries in achieving literacy targets.

