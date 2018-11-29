First Transgender Miss Universe, Spanish Beauty Queen Wants to Be Mother

Crown Miss Universe Spain, Ángela Ponce (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Angela Ponce Follow >

Spanish beauty queen set to become the first transgender Miss Universe contestant has spoken of her desire to become a mother.

Angela Ponce, 27, from Seville, told how she sees motherhood as far more than 'just having ovaries' as she puts the final touches on preparations for the pageant next month.

'The orphanages are full of children wanting to be adopted and I can be a mother like anyone else,' she said in an interview on Spanish TV this week.

The brunette beauty will soon jet out to Thailand for the Miss Universe competition, which kicks off on 17 December.

She became the first transgender woman to be crowned Miss Universe Spain when she won the title in June.

In a separate interview with TIME this week, Miss Ponce spoke of the importance of representing transgender women in the competition.

'I’m showing that trans women can be whatever they want to be: a teacher, a mother, a doctor, a politician and even Miss Universe,' she said.

She continued: 'Trans women have been persecuted and erased for so long. If they give me the crown, it would show trans women are just as much women as cis women.'

Miss Ponce, who first identified as female aged three, previously represented Cadiz in the 2015 Miss World Spain contest, but lost to Miss Barcelona Mireia Lalaguna who went on to win the top prize.

Despite Angela's participation, at the time the Miss World Organization did not accept transgender contestants.

In response, Angela said: 'At least I have the regional (Cadiz) crown on my head.'

In 2012, rival contest Miss Universe announced that it would allow transgender beauty queens after Canadian model Jenna Talackova successfully sued Miss Universe Canada organisers for initially disqualifying her for being transgender.

When she was 16, she started hormone therapy and at age 24 she underwent a vaginoplasty operation.

Miss Ponce wrote on Instagram shortly after winning Miss Universe Spain in June: 'Bringing the name and colours of Spain before the universe is my great dream.

'My goal is to be a spokesperson for a message of inclusion, respect and diversity not only for the LGBTQ+ community but also for the entire world.'

The activist frequently shares updates with her 376,000 Instagram followers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.