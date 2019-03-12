First University Career Center Opens in Jordan as Business Initiative

Hashemite University (HU) is launching the first campus-based career counselling center in Jordan (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for the hashemite university Disable alert for Business Development Centre Disable alert for Hashemite University Follow >

The first university career-counselling centre in Jordan was opened on Monday at the Hashemite University (HU).

The pilot project, funded by the US embassy in Jordan in partnership with the Business Development Centre, will include professional empowerment training, mentoring, industry speakers and an internship and job-shadowing component. Arnold Bell of North Carolina State University will provide training and technical support to the programme, according to a statement sent by the US embassy.

The HU Career Centre expects to serve 100 students and faculty over the next 6 months through a programme aimed at developing partnerships between academia and the business sector.

“The United States is proud to stand as a partner in this investment at Hashemite University, which I believe will help prepare graduates to enter the workforce and chart their own professional path,” US Chargé d’Affaires Jim Barnhart said in the statement.

The long-term goal is to bring career counselling to every university campus in Jordan, according to the embassy, which congratulated Hashemite University President Kamal Bani Hani for his commitment to establishing the career centre.

This article has been adapted from its original source.