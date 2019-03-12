First University Career Center Opens in Jordan as Business Initiative
Hashemite University (HU) is launching the first campus-based career counselling center in Jordan (Twitter)
Follow >
Click here to add the hashemite university as an alert
Disable alert for the hashemite university,
Click here to add Business Development Centre as an alert
Disable alert for Business Development Centre,
Click here to add Hashemite University as an alert
Disable alert for Hashemite University
The first university career-counselling centre in Jordan was opened on Monday at the Hashemite University (HU).
The pilot project, funded by the US embassy in Jordan in partnership with the Business Development Centre, will include professional empowerment training, mentoring, industry speakers and an internship and job-shadowing component. Arnold Bell of North Carolina State University will provide training and technical support to the programme, according to a statement sent by the US embassy.
The HU Career Centre expects to serve 100 students and faculty over the next 6 months through a programme aimed at developing partnerships between academia and the business sector.
“The United States is proud to stand as a partner in this investment at Hashemite University, which I believe will help prepare graduates to enter the workforce and chart their own professional path,” US Chargé d’Affaires Jim Barnhart said in the statement.
The long-term goal is to bring career counselling to every university campus in Jordan, according to the embassy, which congratulated Hashemite University President Kamal Bani Hani for his commitment to establishing the career centre.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Qatar Career Development Center opens registration for Summer Camp 2017
- Samsung Electronics Levant and University of Jordan an Exemplary Partnership between Educational and Private Sectors
- 120 students graduate with essential career skills from du’s innovative Life Skills course
- AUC establishes career centers in national universities
- AUC launches employability and career development center at Suez Canal University