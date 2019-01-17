Flashing Bride to a Dancing Baby! Top Funniest Wedding Photos Ever Taken

(Daily Mail)

From a flashing bride to a dancing baby, these shots have been crowned the world's funniest wedding photos.

The annual photo competition celebrates the best wedding snaps from across the globe, and in the Humour category there was no shortage of sidesplitting shots this year.

Featuring interruptions by horses and camels, and dressed-up dogs, the International Society of Professional Wedding Photographers received a deluge of submissions for its latest round of awards.

The quarterly competition received around 20,000 entries across all categories, and this week the final selection for Fall 2018 was announced, rounding off the best entries of the past few months.

Explaining the judging criteria, Joe Milton, who sifted through 1,300 entries in the Humour category, said: 'Simply put, does the image make you laugh, or chuckle, or bring you delight?'

He added: 'Usually there is something unexpected or surprising in the image that sets it apart from other images.

'It may be sheer good luck that the photographer caught the image at just the right time, but it also requires a keen eye, being prepared at all times, and for the photographer themselves to have a sense of humour.

'Photographers are artists, and most artists appreciate getting recognition for their work.

'Winning ISPWP contest awards means your work has been selected by four world-class photographers, and many of the winners express their gratitude as well as pride in their accomplishment.

'The ISPWP promotes our contest winners on our website and across social media year round, so that helps to raise your stature in the industry and your marketability to clients.'

