Flying Mississippi Preacher Delivers Delivers Zip Line Cable Sermon

A Mississippi preacher's unusual entrance is going viral after he used zip line cables to make a "flying" entrance to his sermon.

Bartholomew Orr of Brown Baptist Church in Southaven said a professional company came in and installed the equipment before he made his attention-grabbing entrance at Sunday's service for a sermon about how Jesus Christ is expected to make a surprise entrance to the world.

"We have a company that comes in, installs it, takes our people through a flight school just to make sure everything is safe," Orr told Inside Edition. "I just had to get up the nerves to get into the harness."

Video of the stunt quickly went viral online.

Orr defended the stunt from critics who called it a cheap gimmick.

"I think more young people left Sunday morning talking about my sermon than they did in a while," he said.

