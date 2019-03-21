Forgotten About it: Man Returns Overdue Book to Library 53 Years Later

(Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Harry Krame Disable alert for Memorial Middle School Follow >

A New Jersey man returned an overdue book to the middle school library where he checked it out as a student 53 years ago.

Harry Krame, 65, said he was cleaning his basement when he discovered an aged copy of The Family Book of Verse, which he remembered checking out from the Memorial Middle School library in Fair Lawn when he was a student at the age of 13.

"This is the book we've been missing! We've been looking for it," Memorial Middle School Vice Principal Dominick Tarquinio told CNN.

The school library normally charges 10-cents a day for overdue books, but Tarquinio said the school decided to waive the fee for Krame, who could have been charged about $2,000 for the tome being 19,345 days overdue.

This article has been adapted from its original source.