Four Indian Students Kidnap Classmate for Viral Video

Four students have been arrested in Haryana, India for kidnapping and beating their classmate to make a viral video.

According to the NDTV report, the boys shot the video of the act so that they could share on social media.

"On Friday, while returning home on train, they warned me to vacate the seat saying they were "senior". They also called more boys in Rohtak and then dragged me out of the train. They then took me to their room on a bike and thrashed me," the victim was quoted saying by the news channel.

"After this, the boys shot a video while beating me up and said they shoot such videos to make them viral on social media. They simply wanted to trouble me to show their dadagiri (bullying nature)," he added.

The boy has been admitted to the hospital for treatment while the accused are arrested.

