France Approves Law to allow Customers Take Away Leftover Food From Restaurants

(Shutterstock/File Photo)

The French National Assembly approved an amendment that allows restaurant customers to take away food left over from their meals, using plastic containers, in a gesture aimed at reducing food waste.

The French people are known for their reluctance to take away the remains of meals, as people do in the United States, where customers take the food they did not consume in Doggy Bags

"It's wonderful and a progress that will go into history," said member of the majority of the presidential majority, Matthieu Orphelin, praising the measure, which he sees as an important mean to combat food waste.

However, the implementation of this procedure, which was approved by the government will be gradual and not be mandatory, in the first stage

This will give restaurant owners the time to provide the required container.

The decision will become mandatory as of July 1, 2021.

Opposition MPs expressed reservations about what they saw as a "catch-all" law.

MP Vincent Descoeurs said the decision placed restrictions and costs. He expressed concern over the material from the food containers are produced and their environmental impact.

Centrist MP Thierry Benoit expressed doubts about the feasibility of the decision, adding however that the idea looks good on the surface and that it was worth testing it.

This article has been adapted from its original source.