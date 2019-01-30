France's First Lady Delight in Giza Pyramids in Egypt Visit

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) and his wife Brigitte (R), accompanied by Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled el-Enany (L) visit the temple of Abu Simbel in southern Egypt (AFP)

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron visited the Great Pyramids, Sphinx, Solar Boat Museum and Panorama of the Pyramids of Giza on Tuesday for two hours and heard an explanation on the history of the archaeological area in Giza.

General Director of the Pyramids area Ashraf Mohie escorted Macron during the tour and gave an orientation on the project to reduce the groundwater level in the area, the project to renovate the Sphinx statue, and the project to develop the Pyramids area.

Tour guide Fatma Abdullah mentioned that Macron was fascinated with the Pharaonic civilization, the miracle of building the Pyramids, and the Solar Boat Museum.

She added that France’s first lady was keen on standing in front of the Sphinx to ponder about its magnificence. She also took photos with Egyptians and foreigners visiting the Pyramids.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron began their three-day visit to Egypt on Sunday at the tourist city of Abu Simbel in Aswan.

The Macrons’ visit to Egypt began with a tour inside the Ramses II temple in Abu Simbel. There they listened to an explanation of the history of the temple and its engravings about the wars of King Ramses II and the history of Egypt during that period.

On Monday, France’s first lady met with Egypt’s First Lady Entissar al-Sisi at the al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace, where the two discussed political, economic, social issues, especially regarding women’s empowerment and child care.

The two first ladies also discussed ways of protecting children from ill-treatment and providing preventive solutions for their problems, Egyptian presidency spokesperson Bassam Radi said.

Sisi asserted that the Egyptian people cherish the Egyptian-French relations and respect the French culture, including the ideas of French thinkers and philosophers, which have been key in enhancing the progress of human civilization.

