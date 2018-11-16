'Fred Flintstone' Alive and Well But Under Arrest in Florida

(Screenshot)

Authorities in Florida said they pulled over "Fred Flintstone" for speeding in his "footmobile," which was actually a disguised Smart car.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said "Fred Flintstone," aka Don Swartz, was pulled over for speeding in the Meadow "Bedrock" Pointe Subdivision in Wesley Chapel.

Photos released by the sheriff's office show Swartz was driving a Smart car decked out to look like the Flintstones' famous leg-powered "footmobile."

The sheriff's office said "Fred Flintstone" was released with a notice to appear.

The office thanked Swartz and his wife, Trina, for being "such great sports."

