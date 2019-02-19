French Label Chloé Under Fire After 'Skeletally Thin' Model Ad

(Chloé/ Instagram)

A French fashion house beloved by the Duchess of Sussex has come under fire after casting a 'unhealthy looking' model in its latest campaign.

The advert for luxury label Chloé's SS19 collection left social media users horrified when it flashed up on their feeds this week.

In the short clip to plug the designer's summer 2019 range, a slim woman in a tasselled mini skirt, and carrying a Mini Chloé C handbag, struts along in the sunshine.

While there is no suggestion that the model is unhealthy, viewers were less than happy with her slender frame and have labelled the advert 'dreadfully old fashioned.'

Commenting on the video, Instagrammer Malena wrote: 'Eclectic layering? On this poor girl's bones maybe #bodypositive.'

Another user known only as Febe C said: 'Too skinny! And I'm a skinny woman myself! Not a good look,' while Jola9126 wrote: 'Terrible unhealthy looking girl.'

One wrote: 'This model is far too thin. Shame on Chloe for upholding these aesthetics.'

User Lamnuuxs commented: 'Come on guys lol this isn't even naturally slim please just be a bit smarter' while Iammari1980 added: 'I can see the intricacy of her leg bones. Disgraceful.'

And moneypenny007 said: 'To promote anything through such anorexic looking model is a disgrace and must be banned.'

She added: 'I for one will report this ad. Even if it isn't removed at least I will have voiced what so many people feel. Shame on you Chloe!'

'As someone who has suffered with an eating disorder to various degrees most of my life now - this is such a dangerous image...any girl with a hint of a problem will be analysing this 10 second clip and comparing themselves against it.'

Makeup.laurav added: 'It should be a crime to promote these standards as beautiful.'

Madeleineyoungart said: 'All I see is a tragically underweight woman. This is so backward,' and Agakielich said: 'Hope she has some food in this fancy handbag.'

Part of the Richemont Group, Chloé was founded in 1952 and boasts celebrity devotees including Madonna, Cameron Diaz and Sienna Miller.

But their most famous fan is arguably Meghan Markle, who famously sported a £1,415 Chloe bag during a Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham in 2017.

The latest collection, the brainchild of creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi, is said to exude 'bohemian free-spiritedness' and a 'hippie modernist vision'.

Chloé has been contacted for comment.

This article has been adapted from its original source.