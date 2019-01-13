French Pianist Richard Clayderman in Cairo on Valentine’s Day

Richard Clayderman. (AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Richard Clayderman Follow >

World-renowned French pianist Richard Clayderman will perform live in Cairo on the 15th of February 2019 in a concert celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Crowned the ‘Prince of Romance’ by former US First Lady Nancy Reagan, Clayderman has a distinctive piano style that has earned him superstar status all over the world.

Clayderman will perform a selection of his original titles, as well as romantic themes and film classics, at Al-Manar International Conference Center in New Cairo.

The event follows Clayderman’s previous performance in Cairo in late 2017, and is expected to draw a host of dignitaries, celebrities and leading businessmen.

Clayderman’s most distinctive recordings include perennial movie favorites ‘Titanic’ and ‘Love Story’. He has released numerous albums featuring original titles, instrumental renditions of popular music, classical favorites and smash hit love songs.

Clayderman has sold more than 100 million records in 57 countries over the 40-plus years of his career, making him one of the best-selling French musicians in history and ‘the most successful pianist in the world’ according to The Guinness Book of World Records, with an incredible 290 gold and 90 platinum discs to his name.

Clayderman started learning piano from his father, a piano teacher, aged just six. At the age of 12, he won a place at the prestigious Conservatoire de Paris, where he garnered great acclaim in his adolescent years.

Clayderman has recorded over 1,200 melodies and has created a new romantic style through a repertoire combining his trademark originals with classics and pop standards.

The upcoming concert is expected to attract coverage from international media outlets, boosting Egypt’s brand image globally and promoting tourism.

The event comes as the Egyptian government seeks to organize global conferences and international sporting and musical events aimed to promote an image of a stable Egypt and attract tourists.

This article has been adapted from its original source.