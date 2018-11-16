Friends in Guatemala Rescue Sea Turtle From Plastic Basket

(Shutterstock)

A group of friends out fishing off the coast of Guatemala rescued a sea turtle they found caught in a discarded plastic basket.

Carey Chen, 52, recorded video when she and friends Danilo Carmeno and Ridge Murphy spotted the turtle stuck in the plastic basket while they were participating in a Casa Vieja Lodge charity fishing tournament.

"I saw the yellow basket in the distance which was moving, so I told the captain to turn back," Chen wrote of the experience. "As we got closer, I could see a turtle trapped in the basket."

The video shows the friends pull the turtle from the water and remove the basket from its body.

