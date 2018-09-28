'Gang Cut the Baby': Woman Fakes Being Pregnant for 9 Months

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A woman pretended she was pregnant for nine months - then staged her own abduction on the day she was supposed to give birth before claiming a gang had cut the baby from her womb.

Colombian, Antonela Milena Padilla, 37, reportedly used a cushion to fool her husband into believing she was pregnant in a bid to convince him not to leave her.

As the months went by she increased the size of her belly by filling the cushion with rags, and printed off an ultrasound scan from the internet to show to family and friends, according to reports.

Incredibly, her husband never suspected anything was wrong and as the day of the birth neared, became increasingly excited at being a father for the first time.

But the elaborate scam spectacularly unravelled on Saturday (22), the day she was due to give birth by C-section at a local hospital.

Ms Padilla, from Barranquilla, northern Colombia, reportedly left home at 10am and headed to the clinic, but later said she had been kidnapped by a gang in a red van who bundled her inside and later drugged her.

She claimed she woke up at 7pm that evening outside a supermarket in another part of town, and realised the baby was no longer in her womb.

Ms Padilla reportedly called home and told her husband and other family members that an organ trafficking gang had cut the baby from her belly in order to sell the baby's body parts.

Worried about her health, her family took her against her will to the local Nino Jesus de Soledad hospital, where shocked medics called police, who launched a massive operation to track down the alleged kidnappers.