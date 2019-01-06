German Beauty Returns to Beat After Police Bosses Tell Her to Choose With Modelling

German police officer Adrienne Koleszár, 34, has become an Instagram influencer with 557,000 followers (Instagram)

A German police officer dubbed the 'most beautiful' in the country has returned to work after her bosses ordered her to choose between modelling or law enforcement.

Adrienne Koleszar, 34, has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram and regularly post pictures of herself in her bikini.

In a YouTube video posted on New Year's Day she said she had been travelling the world on gardening leave since July 1 as she made up her mind about her future.

But yesterday she posted a picture of herself in police uniform and said she was back at work.

She acknowledged in the video that she had spoken with her boss in December and was told she would have to cut down on her Instagram posts and videos if she returned to the police.

During her six months away she visited Miami, New York, Dubai, Amsterdam and Cape Town.

'I'll still be on Instagram on social media - of course not as much as in the last six months but I'll still be just as present as I was before July 1.'

The police officer from Dresden, Saxony, said: 'Of course I had to consider whether I would go back on January 1 and whether I wanted to.

'That's a decision I had to make for myself, because it's no secret that the half-year was a time when I thought about where I'm going.

'Am I happy with that I'm doing at the moment? Am I unhappy and do I need to change anything? It wasn't really any more than that.'

She said any police officer could have requested the six-month sabbatical, saying she had not been given special treatment.

The police officer said young women and girls occasionally asked for a selfie with her while she was on duty.

'I've never been treated without respect because I'm the Adrienne you can see on the Internet', she said.

'I have no fear about returning to my duty, being on patrol and working my shifts. I'm convinced it won't hinder my work.'

