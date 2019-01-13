German Drunk Train Driver Passes Station Without Stopping With Policemen on Board

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A German train driver, who was drunk while driving, forgot to stop at a station, and members of the federal police were among the passengers.

The national railway department "Deutsche Bahn” said in a statement that an investigation is ongoing to uncover the details of the incident, the German News Agency reported.

The incident happened Tuesday night on a high-speed train heading from Hamburg to Leipzig.

When the train passed in Wittenberg without stopping, the ticket collector contacted a group of passengers, who by chance were policemen.

The train stopped at Bitterfeld and the driver was released from duty. Passengers who were supposed to leave the train in Wittenberg were forced to travel to the city again, using public transport.

A police spokesman said a breath alcohol test showed the driver's blood alcohol level was 2.49.

Deutsche Bahn has a strict policy on drinking alcohol during work. The company did not comment on the case, but issued a statement apologizing to the passengers.

