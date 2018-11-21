German MPs Enter Politics at a Higher Age - Statistics

(Shutterstock)

The average age of German MPs is higher than that of people working in other fields, according to the Federal Bureau of Statistics.



The Bureau, headquartered in the city of Wiesbaden in western Germany, revealed Monday that the average age of deputies, and members of the federations and political associations, hit 53 years in 2017, while the average age of workers in other various fields in the country was almost 44 years, according to the German News Agency.









This average has approximately increased four years from what was observed last year.



The Federal Bureau of Statistics has shown that the average age of those who specialize in mechanics and automation technology is 31, much lower than the average age of workers in other areas. In contrast, the Bureau observed that the age of doctors, for example, exceeds the general average to 48 years.

